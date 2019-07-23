Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Stake In Aegion (AEGN) Was Has Boosted; Century Communities (CCS) Market Valuation Rose While Hodges Capital Management Has Cut Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (CCS) by 42.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 431,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 593,652 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Century Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 305,324 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 111,413 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 36.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Says Michael White to Resign as SVP, Controller and Acctg Chief; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief

More notable recent Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “St. Louis public company wins $10.6M contract – St. Louis Business Journal” on March 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Aegion Corporation Appoints Kenneth L. Young as Controller – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Aegion Corporation Awarded Three Contracts With Combined Value of $13 Million (USD) in Montreal, Quebec – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Aegean Airlines S.A.’s (ATH:AEGN) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aegion Corporation Awarded $5.1 Million Wastewater Rehabilitation Project for Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 127,928 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 28,284 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated accumulated 22,669 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.03% or 198,927 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 21,579 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 216 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 12,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 24,762 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 49,482 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 4,546 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 8,810 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 60,773 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). First Wilshire Mgmt holds 1.99% or 332,377 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86M for 7.84 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Century Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces new model grand opening at Canyon Springs in Springville June 15 – GuruFocus.com” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Century Communities, Inc. announces its 3rd pre-grand opening in 60 days for Reflection at College Park in Mountain House – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Century Communities, Inc (CCS) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 9,180 shares to 167,496 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) by 253,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).