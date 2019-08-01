Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Raised Its Holding in Kroger Company (KR) by $649,056; Garmin Ord (GRMN) Shareholder Canal Insurance Company Lowered Its Holding as Shares Declined

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 27,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 128,515 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 101,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 10.41M shares traded or 15.65% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger to Increase Its Existing Investment in Ocado by 5% in a Subscription Rights Agreement; 17/05/2018 – Ocado wins over sceptics and cheers investors with bumper Kroger deal; 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds BAT, Exits Kroger; 16/03/2018 – Kroger to Stop Selling Publications About Assault-Style Firearms; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: M&A Rumors: Are Target and Kroger Considering a Merger?; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 4.00M shares traded or 246.73% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Garmin’s G5000 Certification to Aid Aviation Business Growth – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Garmin +7% after FY guidance boost – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Regulator Marine goes standard with Garmin® marine electronics – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, GILD, MCD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsam (London) invested in 67,222 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,616 shares. Yorktown Management And Rech holds 0.07% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 2,600 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated stated it has 1.29M shares. 349 are owned by Guardian Life Communication Of America. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 4,452 shares. Lpl Limited Com holds 0% or 15,017 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Lc has 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 48,211 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 1,796 shares. Scout reported 0.56% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Of Vermont holds 0% or 500 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 500 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X by 400,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Ord (NYSE:MRK) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kroger and Ocado Break Ground on America’s Second High-Tech Customer Fulfillment Center – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Down in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Trend Alert: Desserts are Becoming Healthier: Vegan, Low Sugar and CBD (OTC: $ARSN) ($WMT) (NYSE: $KR) (CSE: $CURA.C) (OTCQX: $CURLF) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 514 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 161,913 shares. 12,912 are held by Piedmont Invest. 306,463 are held by Burney. Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Gulf Interest Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.08% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cambridge Inv Inc holds 0.05% or 205,217 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 2.00 million shares. First Commonwealth Pa has 12,218 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 20.41M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Court Place Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.26% stake. Ancora Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 374,682 shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Invs has invested 0.15% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1.03M shares.