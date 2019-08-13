Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Raised Holding in International Business Machine (IBM); Lazard Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Hollysys Auto (HOLI) as Share Value Declined

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hollysys Auto (HOLI) by 81.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 47,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 10,600 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 58,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hollysys Auto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 56,660 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 2.51 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80

More notable recent Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HollySys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (HOLI) CEO Baiqing Shao on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Automation Stocks to Buy for the 21st Century – Investorplace.com” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,729.32 up 60.15 points – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) CEO Baiqing Shao on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 19, 2019.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 83,653 shares to 5.88M shares, valued at $467.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire (BRKA) by 3 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Corp (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Analysts await Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 21.74% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.46 per share. HOLI’s profit will be $33.79 million for 7.32 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

