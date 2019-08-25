Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Raised Aegion (AEGN) Position by $532,678; Personal Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Varian Med Sys (VAR) as Shares Declined

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 8,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 94,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.37M, up from 86,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 906,004 shares traded or 50.62% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $594.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 83,534 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN); 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 18/04/2018 – AEGION SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER MICHAEL WHITE RESIGNED; 18/04/2018 – AEGION CORP AEGN.O – APPOINTMENT OF DAVID F. MORRIS AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 17, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 5,173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 133,752 are owned by Legal General Gp Public Ltd. South Dakota Council owns 23,210 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.03% or 198,927 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). 24,762 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Citigroup invested in 27,690 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 305,368 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 569,960 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 22,669 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 58,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or holds 1.44% or 254,242 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Kings Point Capital Management owns 15,950 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

