Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Maintains Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Glynn Capital Management Increased Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 23/05/2018 – Review: `Fauda’ Returns on Netflix, Guns Blazing; 05/04/2018 – HuffPost UK Politics: Exclusive: Minister Margot James has slammed the firm behind Britain’s biggest gender pay gap – and; 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 8,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 55,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 47,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appfolio Inc. by 14,339 shares to 252,936 shares, valued at $20.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,983 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc..

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.88 million activity. Another trade for 6,499 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMD, TWTR, NFLX – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Baidu, Netflix and Bank of America – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FAANG Earnings Season Laggards: Buying Opportunity? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CCI, KMI, EBAY, URI, CCK, SLG, AA, RLI, UMPQ, TCBI – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Netflix Stock While Itâ€™s Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

