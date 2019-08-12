Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Lifted Kroger Company (KR) Stake by $649,056; As Lkq (LKQ) Share Price Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lowered by $599,200 Its Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 958,592 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 27,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 128,515 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 101,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 6.59 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Several Steps to Combat Opioid Abuse; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds BAT, Exits Kroger; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Holders Click and Collect as Kroger Deal Routs Doubters; 11/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: online bulk-order wholesaler Boxed has rejected a $400M acquisition offer from Kroger and will instead pursue; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 09/03/2018 – KROGER-CINCINNATI/DAYTON DIVISION AGREEMENT RAISES STARTING WAGES TO AT LEAST $10/HOUR,ACCELERATES WAGE PROGRESSIONS TO $11/HOUR AFTER 1 YR OF SERVICE

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 22,208 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Clark Capital Management Grp Incorporated accumulated 19,583 shares. High Pointe Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.16% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,550 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 9,798 shares. Stifel Corporation accumulated 346,724 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr reported 205,217 shares. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 20,172 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Group Llp holds 0.01% or 698,801 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 107,189 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 86,273 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $187.99M for 10.26 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 17,984 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 26,252 shares. Dean Invest Associates Ltd Com reported 143,058 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt Ltd Co Nj has invested 5.9% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.03% or 3.66 million shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.32% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.1% or 2.07 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 332 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Limited (Trc) has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 13,550 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West owns 14,202 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Commonwealth Bancshares Of, a Australia-based fund reported 31,208 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 352,422 are held by Credit Suisse Ag.