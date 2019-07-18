Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Lifted Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) by $1.80 Million; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Lifted Its Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Position by $561,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 47.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $153.94. About 285,578 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.40B market cap company. The stock increased 4.38% or $6.26 during the last trading session, reaching $149.33. About 8.30 million shares traded or 155.56% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv holds 0.05% or 45,613 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alphaone Inv Services Ltd Llc holds 1% or 11,596 shares. Tributary Limited Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 39,796 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 3,772 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 34,521 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 4,575 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Associates reported 92,266 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Com invested in 10,651 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 220,586 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited Co holds 0% or 850 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 1,509 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 64,646 shares.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 41,200 shares to 227,600 shares, valued at $22.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpt Realty by 40,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,100 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.47% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Company reported 2,253 shares. Woodley Farra Manion reported 27,983 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Mngmt Company reported 0.56% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Oh owns 2,071 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies LP owns 1.76% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 111,524 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner invested in 0% or 1,512 shares. John G Ullman Assoc Inc has 1.26% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 49,416 shares. Jp Marvel Advisors reported 1.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jones Financial Companies Lllp has 4,143 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aqr Mngmt accumulated 3.60 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking, Japan-based fund reported 776,027 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd owns 7,316 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.38% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).