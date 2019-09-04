Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Increases Position in Aegion (AEGN); Osborne Partners Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $2.43 Million as Shares Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 26,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 72,764 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, down from 98,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $99.75. About 413,637 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $589.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 23,367 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN); 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Says Michael White to Resign as SVP, Controller and Acctg Chief; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corporation Announces Management Transitions; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Aegion Corporation Appoints Kenneth L. Young as Controller – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Aegion Corporation Announces Brian Groody as President of Corrosion Protection Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Aegion Corp (AEGN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why Aegion Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:AEGN) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aegion updates on strategic actions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $341.84 million for 36.14 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.