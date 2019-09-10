Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Increased Kroger Company (KR) Position; First Dallas Securities Has Decreased Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased Kroger Company (KR) stake by 26.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc acquired 27,044 shares as Kroger Company (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc holds 128,515 shares with $3.16M value, up from 101,471 last quarter. Kroger Company now has $19.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 9.47 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/03/2018 – Kroger to Stop Selling Publications About Assault-Style Firearms; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 16/04/2018 – Kroger is introducing a program to support continuing education for all part-time and full-time associates following six months of employment; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 07/03/2018 – Kroger Participates in Natural Products Expo West; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 08/03/2018 – BOXED IS SAID TO REJECT KROGER’S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OFFER

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 40.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,400 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)'s stock rose 14.09%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 2,030 shares with $492,000 value, down from 3,430 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $127.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $299. About 2.95M shares traded or 59.92% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Evaluating The Kroger Co.'s (NYSE:KR) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Kroger Earnings Preview: What to Watch – Motley Fool" published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Kroger: Reconsidering It For Diversification Purposes – Seeking Alpha" on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "It's Still Too Risky to Bet on Rite Aid Stock – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Kroger: Wait On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Kroger Company (NYSE:KR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Kroger Company has $3000 highest and $25 lowest target. $27’s average target is 7.19% above currents $25.19 stock price. Kroger Company had 13 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Pivotal Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 29. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. Guggenheim maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Pivotal Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $26 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdg Comm stated it has 1,365 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 196,387 shares. 383,947 were reported by Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd. 175,784 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.01% or 21,117 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability has 46,501 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Fiera has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). First Manhattan has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Veritable Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Baker Ellis Asset Management holds 1.33% or 194,285 shares. 16,988 were reported by Truepoint. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.06% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 11,916 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Cap Lp has 0.12% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. SARGENT RONALD had bought 5,000 shares worth $107,437.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Costco has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $286.42’s average target is -4.21% below currents $299 stock price. Costco had 23 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, April 1. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11. Oppenheimer maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $270 target. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 9. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Invesco owns 4.61M shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 0.44% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 397,061 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Com owns 74,167 shares. Field Main Bancorporation has 4,011 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Llc invested in 0.02% or 11,676 shares. Northstar Grp reported 19,205 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Capital Wealth Planning holds 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,255 shares. American Natl Insur Communications Tx invested in 0.54% or 42,320 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,984 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Assoc Inc has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.2% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 8,153 were accumulated by Tower Bridge. Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,158 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq" on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance" published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, SPG, ONCE – Nasdaq" with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of stock was bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.08B for 29.55 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.