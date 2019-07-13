Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Increased Its International Business Machine (IBM) Position by $1.80 Million as Shares Declined; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Value Rose, Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $51.22 Million

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 147,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,878 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.86 million, down from 379,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $356.39. About 651,431 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.76% or 29,300 shares. First Western Communication holds 3.67% or 1,826 shares in its portfolio. 1,506 are owned by Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc. 13,305 are owned by Northeast Financial Consultants. Edgestream Prns LP reported 1,430 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Advsrs accumulated 0.83% or 52,599 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Advisors Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 724,231 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.33% or 279,826 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Co holds 19,280 shares. Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 2,700 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 10,697 shares. Old Republic Corporation invested in 2.17% or 572,000 shares. Associated Banc invested 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Brown Capital Management Lc reported 1,978 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mgmt reported 11,978 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 31.93 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Group Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The California-based Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 202,700 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Westover Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Duncker Streett And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 3 shares. Westwood Management Corp Il has invested 0.53% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Pcj Counsel invested in 0.07% or 2,300 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank holds 0.02% or 832 shares in its portfolio. 10,744 are held by Strategic Finance Inc. Bokf Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,414 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd reported 2,563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.98% or 41,050 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 287,481 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 103,254 shares.