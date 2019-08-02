Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) Has Upped by $1.80 Million as Stock Value Rose; Night Owl Capital Management Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $147.67. About 4.78M shares traded or 38.73% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46M, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $267.98. About 2.15M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 3,981 shares. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 4,828 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Willis Inv Counsel holds 0.42% or 47,438 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested in 622,329 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Country Trust Savings Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hourglass Capital reported 45,440 shares. Acg Wealth holds 3,309 shares. 89,295 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Llc. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Com has 17,390 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.26% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rwwm Inc stated it has 333,376 shares. Rockland Tru invested 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boyar Asset accumulated 1,492 shares or 0.16% of the stock. New South Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Georgia-based Thomasville Bank has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

