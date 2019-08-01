Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Upped Its Kroger Company (KR) Holding by $649,056; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding Increased by Caxton Associates Lp

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1099.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 183,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, up from 16,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 19.20 million shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – FINAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES WILL BE REPORTED IN QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31; 20/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 27,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 128,515 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 101,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 10.41 million shares traded or 15.65% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – ANNOUNCES $1.2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-There Is No Truth To Report On Target, Kroger Mulling Merger – Source Familiar With Situation; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N FY SHR VIEW $2.15 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Kroger-Target Rumor May be Tip of Consolidation Iceberg; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING; 17/05/2018 – Life On Earth, Inc. Begins Distribution into 7 Eleven Stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region and Increases Authorization for 117 of Kroger’s Retail Stores in its Upper Midwest Division

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kroger Names First-Ever Agency of Record: DDB New York – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kroger: Looking Attractive At 52-Week Lows – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Amazon Rules the Online Grocery Market – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Investment Ltd Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 79,647 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 5.60 million shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 115,428 shares. Toth Advisory, Virginia-based fund reported 32 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 15,861 shares. General Invsts accumulated 415,782 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office owns 217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs stated it has 127,500 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 420 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 2.98 million shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 698,801 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited accumulated 0.01% or 51,184 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.23% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House invested in 52,514 shares. Seabridge Advsrs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Victory Capital Mgmt owns 895,084 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 27,850 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.79% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 9.95 million shares. Live Your Vision Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Duff And Phelps Investment holds 0.02% or 31,490 shares. Longview (Guernsey) Ltd holds 5.35% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 21.03M shares. First Bancshares Company Of Newtown accumulated 0.16% or 11,885 shares. Pacifica Investments Limited Liability Company reported 11,435 shares. Texas Yale Capital invested in 0.13% or 68,874 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 2.22M shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chevy Chase owns 0.69% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3.44M shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 3.26 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.