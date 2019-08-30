Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Upped Its International Business Machine (IBM) Position by $1.80 Million as Stock Value Rose; Crescent Park Management LP Lowered Its Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 1.72 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 146,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 1.10M shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMTD); 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP – MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MAY 16, 2019; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade clients are unable to access their accounts following a system-wide outage; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM EXITED EQIX, AMTD, COO, PUMP, KS IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $69; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade suffers system-wide outage; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 27/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 256,298 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Voya Management Lc owns 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 33,674 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated owns 1.39 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.18% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis holds 0.02% or 52,658 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 833,516 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. City Hldgs holds 415 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 86 shares or 0% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) or 123,157 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.01% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 118,498 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $495.41 million for 11.93 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

