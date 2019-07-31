Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Raised Its International Business Machine (IBM) Holding by $1.80 Million; Cdw (CDW) Shareholder Makaira Partners Cut Its Position by $2.59 Million

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $149.77. About 2.62 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.58. About 1.27 million shares traded or 71.53% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW)

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Red Is The New Blue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft Results Have Market Feeling Better About Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intnl Bus. Mach UK Regulatory Announcement: IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has 0.23% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Capital Ltd Ltd Company holds 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 417 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.27% or 80,734 shares in its portfolio. 41,687 are owned by Kanawha Management. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation holds 0.17% or 4,417 shares. Private Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 1.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 10,061 shares. Fruth Invest Management stated it has 3,286 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.07% or 9,534 shares. Peninsula Asset Management reported 1.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler Limited holds 0.02% or 1,432 shares. Ipswich Mngmt Inc accumulated 14,197 shares. 9,685 were reported by Duff & Phelps. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 2,017 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.92 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $360,800 was sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V.. The insider Richards Thomas E sold $1.49M. Shares for $894,930 were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E. Another trade for 20,013 shares valued at $1.79M was made by ALESIO STEVEN W on Friday, February 8.