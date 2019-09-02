Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Lifted Its Aegion (AEGN) Holding; Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) Shorts Down By 2.53%

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased Aegion Corporation (AEGN) stake by 14.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc acquired 31,334 shares as Aegion Corporation (AEGN)’s stock declined 5.37%. The Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc holds 254,242 shares with $4.47 million value, up from 222,908 last quarter. Aegion Corporation now has $600.85M valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 58,084 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Says Michael White to Resign as SVP, Controller and Acctg Chief; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 18/04/2018 – AEGION CORP AEGN.O – APPOINTMENT OF DAVID F. MORRIS AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 17, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN); 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion

Ricebran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) had a decrease of 2.53% in short interest. RIBT’s SI was 303,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.53% from 311,800 shares previously. With 67,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Ricebran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s short sellers to cover RIBT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 28,631 shares traded. RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) has risen 18.99% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIBT News: 28/03/2018 – FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.35 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES AS OF FEB 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies to Relocate its Corporate Headquarters to the Woodlands in Texas as of May 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/03/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES RIBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16 MLN; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies Continues to Believe Balance Sheet Is Sufficient to Support Growth Plan for 2018 and Beyond; 15/03/2018 RiceBran Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES – MAINTAINING REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $16 MLN FOR FULL-YEAR OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies 1Q Rev $3.55M; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), And Others; 26/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY NOW REPORTS 18.9 PCT STAKE IN RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES AS OF MARCH 21 VS A STAKE OF 16.2 PCT AS OF SEPT 13, 2017 – SEC FILING

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company has market cap of $89.73 million. The firm makes and distributes stabilized rice bran in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It currently has negative earnings. It also extracts crude rice bran oil and defatted rice bran from rice bran, which are processed into refined rice bran oil, as well as compounded animal nutrition products for horses, cows, swine, sheep, and poultry; and various food and animal nutrition products derivatives and co-products.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold RiceBran Technologies shares while 5 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.49 million shares or 9.05% more from 3.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B Com stated it has 0.01% in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Eam Invsts Lc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) for 646,883 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt invested in 22,900 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 0% in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Creative Planning owns 11,022 shares. Bard invested in 45,575 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 12,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) for 5,593 shares. 187,500 were reported by First Eagle Management Ltd Liability Company. Bankshares Of America De has 52 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Next Century Growth Ltd Llc holds 685,835 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 89,309 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.28 million activity. $7,826 worth of stock was bought by Gendason Ari David on Thursday, June 6. 6,706 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $17,786. Shares for $10,379 were bought by BRONNER BETH L on Monday, May 20. 6,400 RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares with value of $18,650 were bought by CHEMEROW DAVID I.. $5,840 worth of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares were bought by Hoogenkamp Henk. 13,094 shares were bought by Rosenthal Brent David, worth $38,176 on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kings Point Capital Management has 0.06% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 15,950 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc invested in 1.25 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 22,664 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 96,994 shares. 410,185 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mgmt Llc. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Assetmark reported 35 shares. 28,284 were reported by Sector Pension Board. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 38,115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 924 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) or 30,000 shares. Laurion Management LP has 12,386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,060 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 2.73M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.