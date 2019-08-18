Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Boosted International Business Machine (IBM) Holding by $1.80 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lifted Its Position in Hexcel (HXL) as Valuation Rose

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 2.74M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 6,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 148,150 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, up from 142,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $79.8. About 647,194 shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 13,004 are held by Buckingham Asset Management Lc. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hugh Johnson Advsr Llc reported 0.1% stake. Iat Reinsurance holds 0.38% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 15,874 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 4,250 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Lc holds 11,460 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Harvey Capital Inc invested in 2,380 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 0.18% or 837,501 shares. Moon Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 2,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 0.53% or 214,993 shares. 526,788 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 711 were reported by Pittenger Anderson.

