Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Boosted Its International Business Machine (IBM) Holding by $1.80 Million; Jag Capital Management Cut Its Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) as Share Value Rose

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 97.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 41,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 1,020 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 42,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.24 million shares traded or 42.78% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Management Ab invested in 3.73M shares. Trillium Asset Limited holds 0.04% or 5,640 shares. Country Club Trust Na owns 77,451 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 1,440 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1.56 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Capital Guardian Company stated it has 1,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 2,555 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins has 2.47% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 20,971 shares. New Jersey-based Mcrae Cap has invested 2.96% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 4.89 million shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 18,737 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Lbmc Advsr Lc reported 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,755 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.07 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset Mgmt reported 4,975 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id holds 0.33% or 14,164 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Investments Limited has 0.21% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,350 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 206,343 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc reported 3,343 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 42,630 are held by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation. Nordea Investment reported 0.01% stake. Washington owns 37,563 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 10,699 shares. Bragg Inc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hallmark invested in 1,165 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 0.23% or 97,120 shares. Moreover, Comgest Global Sas has 0.42% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 37,660 shares to 107,027 shares, valued at $16.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 79,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).