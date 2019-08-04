Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Boosted Aegion (AEGN) Stake; As Udr (UDR) Stock Price Rose, Putnam Investments Has Trimmed Holding by $574,965

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $578.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 111,015 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – AEGION SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER MICHAEL WHITE RESIGNED; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 18/04/2018 – AEGION CORP AEGN.O – APPOINTMENT OF DAVID F. MORRIS AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 17, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 12,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 40,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 53,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.06M shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 12,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc holds 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) or 22,664 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Foundry Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.38% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 128,950 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 399,031 shares. Menta Llc holds 12,045 shares. 10,709 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Invesco Limited reported 569,960 shares stake. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). First Trust Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 3,912 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 3.91 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 10,908 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 46,497 shares to 552,048 shares, valued at $97.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 2.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

