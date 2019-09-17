Thompson Investment Management Upped Its Wabtec Com (WAB) Stake by $3.79 Million; Marsico Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $3.44 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 24,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.28 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.2. About 2.71M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) by 1037.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 53,362 shares as the company's stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 58,507 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, up from 5,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.86. About 487,966 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was made by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanger Inc Com New (NYSE:HGR) by 71,729 shares to 313,280 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Topbuild Corp Com by 7,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,161 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 10,890 shares to 50,753 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 69,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).