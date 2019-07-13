Thompson Investment Management Upped Its Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) by $559,360 as Share Value Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Covington Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 7,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,998 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 58,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) by 49.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,155 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 7,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. 166,368 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.87% or 24,568 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First City Capital Mgmt Inc reported 21,498 shares. Pinnacle invested in 65,148 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Kanawha Limited Liability invested 0.39% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Walleye Trading accumulated 262,607 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt holds 25,823 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust invested in 9,227 shares. Scotia accumulated 0.32% or 454,862 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Ltd invested in 24,293 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.25% or 107,877 shares. Drexel Morgan & owns 3,966 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management Inc reported 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,027 shares.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 166,575 shares to 175,525 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.51 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 14,320 shares. Abrams Bison Investments Llc stated it has 8.59% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Pennsylvania Tru reported 57,513 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,836 shares. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.35% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 5,300 shares. King Luther Mngmt holds 0.32% or 278,370 shares. Westpac stated it has 12,136 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Westwood Group Inc, Texas-based fund reported 3,320 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 0.95% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 2,527 shares. Moreover, Cohen And Steers has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 12,006 shares. Thornburg Investment holds 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 67,182 shares. California-based Primecap Mgmt Co Ca has invested 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,985 shares to 187,288 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,488 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).