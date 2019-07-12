Thompson Investment Management Upped By $1.22 Million Its Newell Brands (NWL) Holding; Cannon Express (AB) Sentiment Is 1.08

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) stake by 54.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc acquired 81,196 shares as Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)’s stock declined 27.81%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 230,907 shares with $3.54M value, up from 149,711 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc. now has $6.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 1.78M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SEEKS TO ELECT MINORITY OF NEWELL BRANDS BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Value launches proxy fight at Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn boosts stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – EXPECTS TO ABSORB 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN ITS FY NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RELATED TO TRU LIQUIDATION; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Chief Executive Michael B. Polk Appointed President and Will Serve as President, Chief Executive; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH STARBOARD ON NEWELL STAKE; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 21/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Newell Brands Cuts Board Deal with Icahn, Snubbing Starboard; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL – NEW BOARD COMMITTED TO REALIZING REPORTED OPER INCOME IMPROVEMENTS OF AT LEAST $800 MLN OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, INCLUDING MINIMUM OF $300 MLN IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES NEWELL BRANDS PROXY STATEMENT

Cannon Express Inc (AB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 57 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 53 decreased and sold stock positions in Cannon Express Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 14.34 million shares, down from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cannon Express Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 40 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 5.99M shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 1.78M shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pinnacle Associate owns 0.04% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 121,813 shares. 1,703 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards Commerce. 13D Limited Company invested in 566,013 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Llc owns 32,978 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 46,467 shares. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 1,939 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lsv Asset reported 83,100 shares stake. Headinvest Llc owns 40,673 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Lc holds 49,060 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 78,592 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) stake by 100,475 shares to 23,315 valued at $417,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 4,628 shares and now owns 2,488 shares. Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 9.68% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AB’s profit will be $53.79M for 13.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 12.74 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co holds 6.94% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for 1.59 million shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj owns 122,231 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 1.96% invested in the company for 63,090 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc has invested 1.14% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 156,946 shares.

