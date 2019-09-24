Thompson Investment Management Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $591,138; Shannon River Fund Management Stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) Upped by $6.03 Million as Stock Rose

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 10,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 176,341 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65M, down from 187,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 12.86M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video)

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) by 126.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 215,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.73% . The hedge fund held 386,310 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86 million, up from 170,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Comtech Telecommunications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $717.86 million market cap company. It closed at $29.74 lastly. It is up 9.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 27/03/2018 – lntertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos; 17/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Cost-Effective Space and Component Solutions for Precision Satellite Tracking at 34th Space Symposium; 11/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Next Generation Text to 911 For the State of; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Raises 2018 View To Rev $570M-$585M; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: Comtech Receives Satellite Communications Contract from U.S. Army; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm 2Q EPS 66c; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: Comtech Wins Text to 9-1-1 Contract in Maryland; 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth Station Equipment; 16/04/2018 – Newsday: Comtech Telecommunications receives $58.9M Navy contract; 16/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Solutions for Total Parts Management for Space & Electronic Components Utilized in Space at 34th Space Symposium

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Party City Holdco Inc Com by 222,900 shares to 531,665 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New Com by 3,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 7,800 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Heritage Invsts Corp has 2.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 660,526 shares. First Mercantile Com owns 7,890 shares. Wade G W And has invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Eagle Global Advisors Llc has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 332,802 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 4.89M shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 7.39 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Llc has 63,296 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management owns 4.49% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 291,975 shares. Brighton Jones Llc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bridges Investment Mngmt has 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 10 holds 3.08% or 259,122 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd has 876,417 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co New York holds 0.02% or 5,450 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13B for 16.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CMTL shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.57 million shares or 0.70% less from 19.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbt Capital Llc stated it has 0.47% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 105,317 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cna Fin accumulated 77,219 shares. Pacific Ridge Prns Limited Liability Com reported 270,050 shares stake. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 386,310 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Jpmorgan Chase & has 71,075 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 292,365 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 108,576 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Mason Street Advisors Llc owns 8,057 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 8,267 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) or 70,593 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc has 958 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 24,669 shares to 382,134 shares, valued at $27.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 565,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,179 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).