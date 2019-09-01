Thompson Investment Management Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Upped by $765,700; As Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Cut Its Stake by $397,890

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 22,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 151,830 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 173,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 1.16 million shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,260 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 6.76 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Ltd holds 32,450 shares. 1.09 million were reported by Bancshares Of America Corporation De. Regions Fincl owns 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 10,772 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 217,380 shares. Crawford Counsel accumulated 873,437 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 174,895 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp accumulated 7.90 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 70,063 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc invested in 0.03% or 24,706 shares. Nordea has invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 151,830 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 12,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 4,403 shares to 33,869 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 415,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Physician Realty Q4 same-store NOI rises 1.3% – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Q2 complicated by write-offs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About Physicians Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DOC) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Senior Housing Is a Potential Long Term Winner According to Institutional Investor Rising Star – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 16,167 shares to 351,644 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,466 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People in Carolinas and Georgia Preparing for Hurricane Dorian – Business Wire” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt Comm has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Naples Advsrs Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 9,732 shares. Horizon Invest Services Llc owns 17,370 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.52% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Indiana-based Wallington Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc accumulated 19,322 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). D L Carlson Invest Inc owns 9,658 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Chicago Equity Prns Llc holds 0.54% or 56,130 shares. Aqr Mngmt Llc owns 1.69M shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Welch & Forbes reported 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Corp accumulated 77,437 shares. Montecito Comml Bank reported 1,413 shares.