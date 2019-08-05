Thompson Investment Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $959,634 as Share Price Rose; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Parus Finance Uk LTD Increased Its Position by $892,250

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 126,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, down from 135,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $132.6. About 18.91M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 388,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.80M, up from 383,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $182.25. About 11.22M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook said it would send one of two senior executives to speak to British lawmakers; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Walden Expresses Concern Facebook Hasn’t ‘Matured’; 02/04/2018 – ESTY MAKES STATEMENT ON FACEBOOK; 05/04/2018 – A Facebook post prompted this popular men’s underwear company to finally launch a women’s collection – and they’re worth every penny; 29/03/2018 – Most Facebook users think the platform will take steps to secure their personal data from misuse; 05/04/2018 – Kremlin calls Facebook’s removal of Russian media accounts censorship; 10/04/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC -SIGNS LICENSING DEAL WITH FACEBOOK FOR USE OF WARNER MUSIC’S RECORDED MUSIC, MUSIC PUBLISHING CATALOGS ON FACEBOOK’S PLATFORM; 03/05/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações offers free access to apps in data push; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked with UK’s Vote Leave campaign

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 340,960 shares. 218,367 were reported by Country Trust Bank. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia accumulated 94,737 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsr Llc owns 8,586 shares. Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,946 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,899 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,996 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 4.84 million were reported by Lone Pine Ltd Liability Corporation. Johnson Financial Group has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 85,718 were accumulated by Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation. Bollard Ltd Liability Corp owns 200,166 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Oh holds 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,828 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1.76 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0.03% or 2,354 shares in its portfolio.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6,520 shares to 95,306 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New Com by 2,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Enrgy Inc Com (NYSE:NBL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.