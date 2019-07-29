Thompson Investment Management Stake in Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Trimmed by $307,100 as Shares Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose While Davidson Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $469,578

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,084 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 32,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 2.95M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase I Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 3,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,778 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, down from 174,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 857,563 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 120,386 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins stated it has 0.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation reported 36,198 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.39% or 28,846 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 184,950 shares. King Luther Cap has 1.51 million shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Horrell Cap Mgmt reported 32,592 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Murphy Pohlad Asset has invested 1.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co has 5,800 shares. Srb Corp holds 0.07% or 6,263 shares. Prio Wealth Lp invested in 282,192 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Moreover, Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division stated it has 54,922 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Limited Com owns 1.57% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 178,544 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.22% stake.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.94 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data System (NYSE:ADS) by 2,393 shares to 66,469 shares, valued at $11.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (NASDAQ:SFM) by 177,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 829,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L S Advsrs Incorporated, California-based fund reported 152,780 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.28% or 15,447 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP owns 7,873 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 472,606 shares. Invesco Limited reported 15.47M shares. Wealthquest accumulated 24,851 shares. Intl Limited Ca holds 0.43% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 21,739 shares. Renaissance Invest Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 2.69% or 79,365 shares. Payden & Rygel has 2.96% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 486,900 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 75,766 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group Inc invested 0.51% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Paragon Management Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 7,031 shares. Page Arthur B has 2,474 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.14% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 9.43% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.99B for 17.77 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.92% negative EPS growth.

