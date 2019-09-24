Thompson Investment Management Raised Wabtec Com (WAB) Holding By $3.79 Million; Mackinac Financial (MFNC)’s Sentiment Is 1.75

Mackinac Financial Corp (MFNC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.96, from 3.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 28 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 16 cut down and sold positions in Mackinac Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 5.17 million shares, down from 9.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mackinac Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 15 New Position: 13.

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) stake by 1037.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc acquired 53,362 shares as Wabtec Corp Com (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 58,507 shares with $4.20 million value, up from 5,145 last quarter. Wabtec Corp Com now has $13.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $72.43. About 332,982 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS

Clover Partners L.P. holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Mackinac Financial Corporation for 131,076 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 465,910 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.03% invested in the company for 525,000 shares. The New York-based Raffles Associates Lp has invested 0.87% in the stock. Fj Capital Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 478,000 shares.

Analysts await Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MFNC’s profit will be $3.76 million for 11.30 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Mackinac Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 3,236 shares traded. Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) has declined 7.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MFNC News: 04/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mackinac Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFNC); 03/05/2018 – MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORP – TOTAL REVENUE OF COMPANY FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018 EQUATED TO $11.67 MLN COMPARED TO $11.37 MLN FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q Rev $11.7M; 04/04/2018 Michigan PSC: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corporation Completes The Acquisition Of First Federal Of Northern Michigan

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $169.92 million. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.8 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing.

More notable recent Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Mackinac Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MFNC) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mackinac Financial Corporation Announces Stock Buyback Program – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/28/2019: MFNC,C,PSEC,BSAC – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mackinac Financial Corporation Declares Increased Cash Dividend on Common Stock for Third Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83’s average target is 14.59% above currents $72.43 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had 7 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of WAB in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Monday, September 16 to “Overweight” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.1% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Indiana-based Spectrum Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Westpac Banking holds 172,186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Century holds 0.15% or 2.17M shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 13 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Federated Pa stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 213 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 11,018 shares. Adirondack Company, New York-based fund reported 3 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 193,281 shares. Platinum Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 54,855 shares. Stone Run Ltd Liability Co invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Charter Tru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Wabtec Derailed in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avoid Wabtec For Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wabtec To Consolidate Boise And Erie Operations – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.