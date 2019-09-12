Thompson Investment Management Raised Stake in Cvs Health Com (CVS); As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation Rose, Calamos Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 12,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 69,440 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.43 million, up from 56,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $522.72. About 298,733 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 10,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 113,244 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, up from 102,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 3.91 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $18.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 10.57 million shares to 20.91M shares, valued at $31.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,202 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Co (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,675 shares to 8,976 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 23,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,489 shares, and cut its stake in Topbuild Corp Com.