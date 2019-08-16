Thompson Investment Management Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $765,700; Stock Rose; Pzena Investment Management Decreased Its Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Stake by $1.04 Million; Share Value Declined

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,260 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $244.25. About 2.45 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 27,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 658,829 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.43 million, down from 686,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 97,818 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH) by 93,148 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 288,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,245 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: WSFS Financial Corp, First Interstate BancSystem and Wintrust Financial Corp – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WSFS completes sale of five branches to NJ bank – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WSFS Financial Corporation Receives All Required Approvals to Acquire Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WSFS Bank Organizes Corporate Trust and Institutional Services Under New Name, WSFS Institutional Services – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – WSFS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Network holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 130 shares. 8,392 are owned by Tudor Inv Corp Et Al. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 36,454 shares. Northern Tru holds 804,950 shares. Qs Invsts Lc stated it has 34,284 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Bluemountain Limited Liability owns 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 4,703 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 2.44 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,907 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3,895 shares. 9,950 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 24,065 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 255,259 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 204 shares.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $48.45 million for 11.19 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UnitedHealth EPS beats by $0.14, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 9,645 shares to 204,575 shares, valued at $16.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,936 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fincl Serv holds 1.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 4,909 shares. 184,983 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Bridges Investment invested in 120,251 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Company has 11,552 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Hartford Management Incorporated stated it has 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Utah Retirement owns 0.89% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 180,608 shares. Central Bankshares And Trust Com stated it has 24,315 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 6,629 shares. Chemical Fincl Bank holds 18,190 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) invested in 3.32% or 78,458 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.59 million shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. 1,723 are owned by Amarillo Bank. Tiemann Investment Limited holds 0.54% or 2,865 shares.