Thompson Investment Management Raised Its Freeport (FCX) Position by $451,462 as Share Value Declined; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Valuation Declined, King Luther Capital Management Decreased Holding by $1.49 Million

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 41,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 446,380 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, up from 405,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 17.86M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Andrew Langham Resigns From Board; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA DECREE SAYS WILL FINE COMPANIES 20 PCT OF MINERAL EXPORT REVENUE IF NOT ENOUGH PROGRESS BUILDING SMELTERS

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 9,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 452,678 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.16 million, down from 461,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 1.56M shares traded or 62.65% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.16 million for 20.78 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 215,376 shares to 3.77 million shares, valued at $126.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 29,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Iteris Inc (NYSEMKT:ITI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Washington-based Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 1,947 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.26% stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Hyman Charles D holds 0.03% or 1,504 shares in its portfolio. Hellman Jordan Mgmt Ma invested in 5,000 shares. 2,615 are held by Savant Capital Limited Liability Co. Bessemer Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 1,325 were reported by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. Foundry Prns Lc stated it has 1,369 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 82,867 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 40,659 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 23,692 shares to 134,489 shares, valued at $15.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New Com Cl A by 12,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,745 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

