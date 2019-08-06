Thompson Investment Management Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) Has Boosted by $325,385 as Market Value Declined; Coldstream Capital Management Has Upped Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $2.73 Million

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 375.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 70,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 88,688 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 18,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 17.24 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 12/03/2018 – Texas Southern University Partners with Comcast to Provide Xfinity On Campus to Students; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 22/03/2018 – Scott Hamilton and Jim Craig Announced as Comcast Business Olympic Legends; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 5,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 43,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 3.08M shares traded or 88.87% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 3,700 shares to 29,084 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanger Inc Com New (NYSE:HGR) by 152,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,009 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 101,872 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 1.63 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Whittier invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated reported 4,020 shares stake. Nomura Holdg Inc invested in 0% or 10,712 shares. Diamond Hill Cap holds 0.18% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 552,320 shares. Northern invested in 0.03% or 2.03M shares. Swiss Savings Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 631,228 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 863,375 shares. 13,273 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 5,010 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 148,467 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 38,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & stated it has 18,002 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Ltd stated it has 500 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank accumulated 37,231 shares. 5,165 are owned by Burns J W Inc Ny. Bbva Compass Bankshares owns 217,865 shares. Matarin Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 140,055 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Limited reported 561,511 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc has 6,408 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct holds 3.32% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 4.32M shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hardman Johnston Global Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). American Rech & Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1,346 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc holds 16,589 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invs Lc has 0.7% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 14,529 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.