Thompson Investment Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $999,628; North Star Investment Management Stake in General Mls (GIS) Decreased as Stock Price Rose

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 12,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 21,959 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 34,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 3.06 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 7,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 119,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.00M, down from 126,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB) by 53,362 shares to 58,507 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 10,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Party City Holdco Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advisors has 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 280,607 shares. Veritas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 7.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlson Capital Mngmt has 0.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,753 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 147,135 shares. Weik Management invested 5.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davenport Limited Com stated it has 1.30 million shares. Cullinan Associate Inc accumulated 262,526 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 3.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Claar Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 180,215 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Frontier Investment holds 2.44% or 272,107 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Capital Incorporated owns 213,642 shares for 4.49% of their portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advisors invested 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vontobel Asset Mgmt reported 3.70 million shares or 3.84% of all its holdings.

