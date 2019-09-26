Thompson Investment Management Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Riverhead Capital Management Decreased Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position by $4.93 Million; Stock Value Declined

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 6,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 198,523 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.21 million, down from 204,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 5.71 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 64,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 109,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45M, down from 174,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.95. About 545,834 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Fortinet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Increased 197% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto: Growth By Headcount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,459 shares to 13,190 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 32,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.85 million for 56.39 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Stock Wonâ€™t Rally Anytime Soon – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Trading Near Year-Low; This Isn’t A Cyclical Downturn, It Is Structural – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas oil refineries cut rates after storm – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 8,150 shares to 54,257 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Infineon Technologies Ag Spons.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.53 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.57% or 21,403 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Coldstream Mngmt owns 0.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 68,117 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 4,698 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 2.67 million shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co Ltd has 0.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,901 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability owns 0.66% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 103,638 shares. Family Mngmt accumulated 45,937 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications reported 0.79% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tru Of Oklahoma has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 291,131 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 5.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beacon Mngmt has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv stated it has 268,719 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Ltd has invested 0.87% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).