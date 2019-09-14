Thompson Investment Management Position In Cvs Health Com (CVS) Was Raised; Generac Holdings (GNRC) Share Price Rose While Ariel Investments Raised by $7.29 Million Its Stake

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 105,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The hedge fund held 430,194 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.86 million, up from 324,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Generac Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.23. About 370,200 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 10,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 113,244 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, up from 102,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNRC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 56.69 million shares or 0.65% more from 56.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc holds 0.46% or 623,127 shares. Globeflex Cap LP reported 0.6% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 437,737 shares. Moreover, Next Gru Inc has 0.03% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 4,413 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.62M shares stake. Oak Associate Oh holds 0.03% or 5,920 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 9,921 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.47% or 18,182 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company accumulated 46,042 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 3,016 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0.12% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 106,504 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 59,040 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $7.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17,429 shares to 698,672 shares, valued at $146.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 130,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA).

