Thompson Investment Management Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; Parametric Portfolio Associates Increases Stake in Nvidia (NVDA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 169,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244.23 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 126,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, down from 135,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,830 shares to 102,557 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,260 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Communication invested in 56,346 shares. Cap Mngmt Associate Ny owns 21,824 shares for 4.01% of their portfolio. Salem Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 95,332 shares or 6.08% of the stock. Private Harbour Invest And Counsel Lc stated it has 3.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duquesne Family Office Lc, New York-based fund reported 5.17 million shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 3.43M shares. Scge Mgmt Lp stated it has 889,698 shares. Madrona Ltd has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6.92 million were accumulated by Independent Franchise Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa holds 358,610 shares or 4.81% of its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,540 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. South Carolina-based South State Corp has invested 3.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 3.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gamble Jones Counsel holds 3.62% or 346,565 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate invested in 0.19% or 38,982 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl reported 135,973 shares. Stifel has invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Virtu Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 8,139 shares. 37,260 were accumulated by Guinness Asset Mngmt. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,220 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.25% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Proshare Lc holds 495,714 shares. Florida-based Harvey Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Allied Advisory Ser reported 26,661 shares. American National Registered Advisor has 4,650 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.22% or 175,489 shares. Industry Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 1.88% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 80,000 shares. The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).