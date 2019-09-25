Thompson Investment Management Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $521,056; As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Arrow Financial Increased Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 134,923 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.26 million, down from 141,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 3.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/04/2018 – Large Numbers of Qualcomm ‘Withheld’ Votes and Error Were Disclosed in March; 23/03/2018 – 40 PCT TO 50 PCT OF TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING WERE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SIX QUALCOMM DIRECTORS, WITH OTHER FOUR GETTING MORE THAN 50 PCT – WSJ, CITING

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 16,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 152,592 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.43 million, up from 135,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 34.81M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO GHISLAIN HOULE SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO:`ERICA’ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROGRAM INSTALLED 1Q18; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4.67 million were reported by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.58% stake. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust reported 9.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Parkwood Limited Liability Com has 1.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 185,029 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 133,368 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 212,709 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth holds 193,058 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc holds 188,750 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 13,955 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Nippon Life Americas has invested 2.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 35,602 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.69% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Westpac Corporation stated it has 1.28 million shares. Oakwood Management Limited Liability Co Ca has invested 2.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,172 shares.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 251 shares to 8,554 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,975 shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB) by 53,362 shares to 58,507 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New Com by 3,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.66 million for 35.16 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Llc holds 22,361 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.09% or 71,370 shares. Howe Rusling reported 32,712 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 204,640 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 134,923 shares or 2% of the stock. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs LP stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). National Pension Service holds 1.59 million shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Company invested in 79,297 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Co reported 333,617 shares. Rhenman And Prtn Asset Ab holds 0.03% or 3,391 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 4,050 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gamble Jones Counsel reported 3,990 shares stake. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 21,300 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 26,929 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

