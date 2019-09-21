Thompson Investment Management Lifted Its Position in Freeport (FCX) by $451,462 as Shares Declined; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, North Star Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding by $436,843

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 61.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 2,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,631 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73M shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 41,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 446,380 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, up from 405,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 21.18M shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT DISCUSSES ABRA PROJECT IN CHILE WITH CO-OWNER CODELCO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 12/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT HASN’T RECEIVED NOTICE TO STOP GRASBERG PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS) by 15,625 shares to 64,964 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,923 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montgomery Investment Management holds 1.03% or 203,130 shares in its portfolio. West Chester Cap Advsrs invested 0.57% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Meeder Asset Inc holds 845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Srb holds 47,724 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 2.81 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 274,930 shares. Fmr Llc has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 2.88M shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Cordasco Fincl Network reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Stifel invested in 0.02% or 603,454 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 5.20M shares. Nuwave Mngmt Lc owns 3,261 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) by 16,630 shares to 74,050 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 12,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,959 shares, and cut its stake in Speedway Motorsports Inc (NYSE:TRK).