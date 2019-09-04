Thompson Investment Management Lifted Its Noble Enrgy Com (NBL) Holding by $346,944 as Stock Price Declined; Maxlinear (MXL) Shareholder Channing Capital Management Boosted Holding by $2.62 Million

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Noble Enrgy Inc Com (NBL) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 14,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 147,669 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 133,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Noble Enrgy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 3.06 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Noble Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBL); 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 104,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.74M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 274,597 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of its CFO and Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR SEES 2Q REV. $100M TO $110.0M, EST. $118.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ MaxLinear inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXL); 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Rev $110.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial reported 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). 173 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 24,300 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 55,572 shares. Parkside Retail Bank holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 42,978 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 175,586 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 30,705 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 5,283 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 36,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.99M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 597,246 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 34,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 194,082 shares to 796,872 shares, valued at $55.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 22,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,609 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 3,700 shares to 29,084 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl by 36,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,910 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana-based Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 14,188 were reported by Lpl Finance Ltd Llc. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 273 shares. Eagle Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 23,853 shares. Bankshares reported 10,051 shares. 7.93 million are held by Century Companies. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications holds 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 32,878 shares. Cap Intll Investors owns 49.67M shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Fdx holds 10,678 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 20,923 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings owns 36,767 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 97,334 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Incorporated.