Thompson Investment Management Increases Position in Urban Outfitters Com (URBN); Nottingham Advisors Lifted Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc Com (URBN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 84,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 74,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 1.10 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight Served as CEO Anthropologie Group and President; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 2.80M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 12,841 shares to 181,504 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 53,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,917 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington has invested 0.72% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 4,774 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. The Texas-based Petrus Trust Co Lta has invested 2.46% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pacific Investment Mgmt reported 12,025 shares. Amica Mutual owns 91,258 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.1% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 2,000 are held by Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated. Counselors holds 0.09% or 39,888 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.25% stake. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability invested in 2.92M shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested in 20,611 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 710,399 shares. Moreover, Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 215,676 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Lc has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “For JC Penney CEO, debt haunts turnaround bid – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Urban Outfitters Stock Lost 24% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on June 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Urban Outfitters (URBN) – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Abercrombie & Fitch’s “Buy Now, Pay Later” Plan Lock in Gen Z Shoppers? – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why is Urban Outfitters (URBN) Struggling on the Bourses? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 9,645 shares to 204,575 shares, valued at $16.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,181 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Lp has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 89,161 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Matarin Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Natixis owns 0.18% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 970,788 shares. Grp owns 150,696 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 22,763 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 838,734 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Tru Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Com invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.2% or 83,414 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd Liability Company reported 133,193 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 1.65M shares. Petrus Trust Lta invested in 187,777 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Nordea Inv Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).