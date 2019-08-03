Thompson Investment Management Increased Its Stake in Noble Enrgy Com (NBL) as Share Value Declined; Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake by $644,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Noble Enrgy Inc Com (NBL) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 14,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 147,669 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 133,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Noble Enrgy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.46B market cap company. The stock increased 7.41% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 11.96 million shares traded or 124.68% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 21/05/2018 – RACHEL CLINGMAN JOINS NOBLE ENERGY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 53,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 4.33M shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT)

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34M for 12.10 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,146 shares to 48,074 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 2,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Com accumulated 1.64M shares. Caxton Lp has invested 0.07% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Avalon Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.33% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Advsr Asset Management Inc reported 239,647 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 4,229 shares. Anchor Ltd Liability Company reported 0.42% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,026 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Com holds 76,524 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt reported 89,225 shares. Rmb Management Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 22,893 shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust invested in 0.16% or 18,654 shares. Kames Plc owns 19,259 shares. Commerce State Bank holds 0.29% or 524,237 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ingalls Snyder Limited owns 168,211 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.

