Thompson Investment Management Increased By $423,800 Its State Street (STT) Holding; Aviat Networks (AVNW) SI Decreased By 19.8%

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) had a decrease of 19.8% in short interest. AVNW’s SI was 8,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.8% from 10,100 shares previously. With 8,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s short sellers to cover AVNW’s short positions. The SI to Aviat Networks Inc’s float is 0.17%. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 200 shares traded. Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) has declined 19.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVNW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Aviat Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVNW); 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Rev $62.1M; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Sees 4Q Rev $63M-$70M; 13/03/2018 INTERGLOBE AVIAT (INDIGO) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c; 07/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Sets Date for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results; 14/05/2018 – AVIAT NETWORKS INC AVNW.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $243 MLN TO $250 MLN

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased State Street Corp (STT) stake by 7.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc acquired 6,520 shares as State Street Corp (STT)’s stock declined 12.42%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 95,306 shares with $6.27 million value, up from 88,786 last quarter. State Street Corp now has $18.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 83,863 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 18/04/2018 – State Street Corp expected to post earnings of $1.59 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTION State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $170,365 activity. de Saint-Aignan Patrick also bought $29,425 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Monday, July 22.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.82 million. The Company’s products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The firm also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network.