Thompson Investment Management Increased Alliance Data Sys Com (ADS) Holding; Monetary Management Group Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS) stake by 14.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc acquired 5,754 shares as Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS)’s stock declined 14.13%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 46,107 shares with $8.07 million value, up from 40,353 last quarter. Alliance Data Sys Corp Com now has $8.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $157.28. About 297,687 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Netflix (NFLX) stake by 25.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 1,440 shares as Netflix (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 4,288 shares with $1.53M value, down from 5,728 last quarter. Netflix now has $141.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $322.41. About 4.86 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 3,051 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 56,098 are owned by J Goldman & Ltd Partnership. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 1.54M shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.17% or 173,001 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap, Massachusetts-based fund reported 597 shares. 277 are owned by Kwmg Ltd Llc. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc owns 658 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 783 shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 2,557 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 350 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Lc accumulated 685 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,117 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Weatherly Asset LP accumulated 97,180 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Sweeney Anne M sold $2.74 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 7,607 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix (NFLX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Netflix Stock Could Be Ready to Bust Out – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Must-See Quotes From Netflix’s Earnings Call – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons for Netflix Investors to Worry After the Latest Report – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 76.76 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stake by 8,150 shares to 9,650 valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) stake by 2,771 shares and now owns 4,973 shares. Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $382 target in Friday, March 8 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $410 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 26,906 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2,665 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 151 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.14% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 0.04% stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 29,063 shares. Brant Point Mngmt reported 0.18% stake. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Com has 26 shares. Prescott General Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 265,370 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Invesco Ltd reported 0.04% stake. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Arcadia Mngmt Mi reported 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 8,202 shares to 126,936 valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 4,628 shares and now owns 2,488 shares. Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Snap: Bears Are Wrong Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Commences $750M Modified Dutch Auction – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.