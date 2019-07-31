Thompson Investment Management Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) Boosted by $1.22 Million as Share Value Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Tig Advisors Raised Its Position by $81.36 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 81,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,907 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 149,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 2.08 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Gross Proceeds of About $2.3B; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL B REAFFIRMED ’18 FY NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees After-Tax Proceeds of About $2.2B; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Expand to 12 Directors; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Chief Executive Michael B. Polk Appointed President and Will Serve as President, Chief Executive; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Divest Itself of Non-Core Businesses Representing About 35% of Sales; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s places Flex Acquisition ratings under review for downgrade; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – “MAINTAINING COMPANY’S COMMITMENT TO ITS INVESTMENT GRADE RATING” AND TO ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 92 CENTS PER SHARE THROUGH 2019; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHAEL B. POLK APPOINTED PRESIDENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 1,590 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech owns 14,985 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 4,420 shares. Headinvest Ltd Llc owns 40,673 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Whitnell & Com owns 1,788 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 164,977 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 608,639 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 70,257 shares. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Com invested in 1.85% or 1.79M shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 32,470 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 36,240 shares. Enterprise Serv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Jacobs And Ca owns 46,455 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.02% or 3.51 million shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 33,300 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newell Brands’ Q1 Results Offer A Glimmer Of Hope – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Newell Brands Must Maintain Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell Brands: No Pain, No Gain – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Newell (NWL) Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands (NWL) Moving from NYSE to NASDAQ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS) by 19,350 shares to 143,217 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,288 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).