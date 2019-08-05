Thompson Investment Management Has Upped Newell Brands (NWL) Stake; Plantronics Has 1.46 Sentiment

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) stake by 54.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc acquired 81,196 shares as Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 230,907 shares with $3.54 million value, up from 149,711 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc. now has $6.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 539,205 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Has Increased Newell Brands Stake; 12/04/2018 – FAERCH, HOFFMASTER ALSO BIDDING AS NEWELL DIVESTS ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – Starboard says four of its Newell Brands board nominees withdraw; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SEES H1 2018 CORE SALES DOWN LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS PCT DUE TO TOYS ‘R’ US BANKRUPTCY & SIGNIFICANT INVENTORY DESTOCKING IN WRITING CATEGORY; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 12/03/2018 – EX-NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY BACKS STARBOARD, SAYS CHANGE `NEEDED’; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value is seeking four board seats at Newell Brands, potentially putting it at odds with fellow activist investor Carl Icahn; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Socially Responsive Exits Newell Brands; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Proceeds With Proxy Fight at Newell Despite Icahn Deal; 18/04/2018 – Ackman Calls Newell’s Icahn Agreement a ‘Deal With the Devil’ (Video)

Plantronics Inc (PLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 101 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 69 reduced and sold their equity positions in Plantronics Inc. The funds in our database reported: 30.70 million shares, down from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Plantronics Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 54 Increased: 48 New Position: 53.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $238,631 activity.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. for 180,000 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 339,952 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 2.86% invested in the company for 32,500 shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Llc has invested 2.31% in the stock. Profit Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 52,199 shares.

The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 42,122 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 90.74% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PLT’s profit will be $40.69M for 8.29 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.43% negative EPS growth.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 441,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 164,977 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 44.31 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Legal And General Grp Public reported 2.78M shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 13,249 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 17,318 shares. 51,509 are held by Cibc World Mkts. Valueworks Ltd Liability Company reported 302,222 shares. Moreover, Atria Investments Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 13,338 shares. 20,500 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. 32,470 are held by Pub Sector Pension Board. Adirondack And Mngmt Inc has invested 0.16% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands has $24 highest and $15 lowest target. $19.17’s average target is 25.95% above currents $15.22 stock price. Newell Brands had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, February 19. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19.

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased Hanger Inc Com New (NYSE:HGR) stake by 152,388 shares to 385,009 valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 8,202 shares and now owns 126,936 shares. Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.