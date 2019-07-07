Thompson Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $959,634 as Shares Rose; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Shares Rose, Main Street Research Has Raised Its Position by $7.21 Million

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 27,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97M, up from 32,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, down from 135,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,178 shares to 141,779 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New Com by 2,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bloom Tree Ltd Llc has 591,996 shares. Sandler Cap has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 21,964 shares. America First Investment Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Addison Cap reported 13,312 shares stake. Adirondack stated it has 26,664 shares. New England Research Mngmt accumulated 14,934 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 2.62M shares. Inr Advisory Services Lc owns 71 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability has 3.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.55% or 743,649 shares in its portfolio. 241,393 are held by Franklin Street Advisors Nc. Meritage Grp Incorporated Lp owns 6.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.57M shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Tech Buys for 6%+ Dividends, 15% Gains – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXTR, MSFT, SSB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palestra Limited Liability reported 413,640 shares or 3.61% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advisors Inc accumulated 976 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware reported 6,216 shares stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co has 0.9% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nomura Asset Limited reported 649,348 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 253,260 shares. Papp L Roy & invested in 18,064 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.14% or 371,718 shares in its portfolio. Counsel Inc invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Old Dominion Cap, a Virginia-based fund reported 28,557 shares. 29,273 are owned by Iberiabank Corporation. Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ubs Oconnor Llc invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 396,436 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95M. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39M was sold by Rencher Bradley. 139,834 shares valued at $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Morris Donna sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1. $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Apple, Adobe, Oracle and Microsoft – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: Solid Results, Yet Overpriced Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.