Thompson Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Exact Sciences Com (EXAS) by $711,564; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Brave Asset Management Has Increased by $317,824 Its Stake

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 158,181 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70 million, down from 166,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $119.51. About 273,354 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $203.29. About 578,059 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – BCB’S NOT CUTTING RATE WOULD BE EASILY JUSTIFIED: GOLDMAN SACHS; 07/03/2018 – ADVENT EXPECTED TO LAUNCH SALE OF AMMERAAL BELTECH AROUND LATE MARCH; 09/03/2018 – Mike Mayo Says Goldman Has a ‘Deep Bench’ (Video); 15/03/2018 – IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC IMB.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM PAN-CONVICTION LIST; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 21/05/2018 – Goldman’s chief economist sees the deficit ballooning to over $2 trillion, or 7% of GDP by 2028, saying the country’s fiscal outlook “is not good.”; 06/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1 Billion Bankers Are Benchmark in Asia’s Wealth Race; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – The Goldman Sachs era in Trump’s White House is fading away

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,830 shares to 102,557 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 2,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

