Thompson Investment Management Has Trimmed Exact Sciences Com (EXAS) Position By $711,564; Qs Investors Has Upped Surmodics (SRDX) Stake By $688,000

Qs Investors Llc increased Surmodics Inc (SRDX) stake by 48.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc acquired 16,000 shares as Surmodics Inc (SRDX)’s stock declined 26.88%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 48,700 shares with $2.12 million value, up from 32,700 last quarter. Surmodics Inc now has $535.76M valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 53,658 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 13.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS INC – SURMODICS EXPECTS TO MAKE NEW .018″ LOW-PROFILE PTA BALLOON DILATION CATHETER AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION IN COMING MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS: LEADERSHIP CHANGE, APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Surmodics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRDX); 16/05/2018 – Surmodics Announces Leadership Change And Appointment Of Interim CFO; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Andrew LaFrence Will Resign as Chief Fincl Officer (CFO) Effective May 25; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) stake by 4.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,274 shares as Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS)’s stock rose 6.83%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 158,181 shares with $13.70 million value, down from 166,455 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp Com now has $15.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $117.92. About 910,592 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Qs Investors Llc decreased Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) stake by 11,281 shares to 87,922 valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) stake by 4,164 shares and now owns 35,593 shares. Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 86,743 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Pnc Services invested 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). 37,053 were accumulated by Merian (Uk). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 35,478 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 97,425 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 52,242 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parkside Comml Bank And reported 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 68,500 shares. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26 shares. The Maryland-based Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 4,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Llc has 0% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Cetera Advisor accumulated 15,427 shares. 9,154 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund.

More notable recent Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PRGO or SRDX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Buy Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Com reported 2.50 million shares. Adage Capital Grp Incorporated Lc stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bainco Intll Investors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,000 shares. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Inc has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Advsr Asset invested in 4,042 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 350 shares. 273,944 were reported by Granahan Investment Inc Ma. Private Advisor Grp Limited Co holds 8,181 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 4.29M shares stake. Columbia Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sg Americas Securities holds 0% or 4,741 shares in its portfolio. 258 were reported by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 8,814 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd has 0.49% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 602,358 shares. 231,425 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $12000 target. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Friday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Craig Hallum. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.