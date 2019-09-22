Thompson Investment Management Has Trimmed Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Position; Blackrock Utility & Infrastructure Trust (BUI) Has 1.86 Sentiment

Blackrock Utility & Infrastructure Trust (BUI) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.13, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 13 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 7 cut down and sold their positions in Blackrock Utility & Infrastructure Trust. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.85 million shares, up from 1.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Utility & Infrastructure Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 7.

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) stake by 19.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 15,625 shares as Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 64,964 shares with $9.07 million value, down from 80,589 last quarter. Disney Walt Prodtns now has $238.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $414.28 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. holds 0.14% of its portfolio in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust for 14,230 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 191,213 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 142,435 shares. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Management Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 28,530 shares.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 44,431 shares traded. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 16.85% above currents $132.27 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penobscot Investment invested in 50,609 shares. Sns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,359 shares stake. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc Ww Markets owns 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 537,068 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions has 0.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,418 shares. 120,380 are held by Zacks Mgmt. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 105,379 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Dean Invest Associate Lc has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nadler Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 9,711 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi holds 2.6% or 147,551 shares. Sector Pension Board has 0.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 418,475 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 12,312 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 17,959 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,212 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt stated it has 206,994 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings.