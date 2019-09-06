Thompson Investment Management Has Trimmed By $754,650 Its Masco Com (MAS) Position; Topaz Group (TPZ) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Topaz Group Inc (TPZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 14 decreased and sold their holdings in Topaz Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.51 million shares, up from 1.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Topaz Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased Masco Corp Com (MAS) stake by 11.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 19,350 shares as Masco Corp Com (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 143,217 shares with $5.63 million value, down from 162,567 last quarter. Masco Corp Com now has $11.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 2.34 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $889.82 million. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 20,365 shares traded. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) has declined 5.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. for 114,559 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 410,282 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 22,494 shares. The Georgia-based Montag A & Associates Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 179,799 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 10,650 shares to 137,435 valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 6,520 shares and now owns 95,306 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp has $52 highest and $4700 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is 19.97% above currents $41.26 stock price. Masco Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Friday, April 26 to “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.51M for 14.53 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.