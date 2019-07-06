Thompson Investment Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $959,634; Royce Value Trust Has 1.76 Sentiment

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,202 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 126,936 shares with $14.97 million value, down from 135,138 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech

Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 58 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 33 reduced and sold equity positions in Royce Value Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 19.96 million shares, up from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Royce Value Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 46 New Position: 12.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14500 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 1.14 million shares. Kepos Capital LP has 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Money Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 65,825 shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. Barton Invest holds 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 28,127 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 43.13M shares. Moreover, Copeland Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maryland Capital Mgmt has invested 4.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Private Communication has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 330,164 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund reported 152,538 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 216,072 shares. Burns J W & Ny holds 5.13% or 178,459 shares. 13.47M were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Alpinvest Bv invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 24,892 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 10,650 shares to 137,435 valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 11,178 shares and now owns 141,779 shares. Ii Vi Inc Com (NASDAQ:IIVI) was raised too.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. for 402,473 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 277,644 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yakira Capital Management Inc. has 1.06% invested in the company for 268,137 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.91% in the stock. Bulldog Investors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 70,579 shares.