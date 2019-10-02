Thompson Investment Management Has Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; RH (RH) Covered By 5 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering RH (NYSE:RH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. RH has $20200 highest and $7500 lowest target. $172.13’s average target is 3.51% above currents $166.29 stock price. RH had 17 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 11. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained RH (NYSE:RH) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, May 28. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, September 20. The stock of RH (NYSE:RH) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. See RH (NYSE:RH) latest ratings:

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 5.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 10,947 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 176,341 shares with $9.65 million value, down from 187,288 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $196.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 17.64 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. The firm offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It has a 25.85 P/E ratio. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Co invested in 0.23% or 1,586 shares. Moneta Grp Advisors Lc has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 587 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 31,310 shares. South State Corporation reported 340,528 shares. Greatmark Investment Partners has invested 3.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 387,485 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co. 32,092 are owned by Fairfield Bush And Communications. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 8,250 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And, a Iowa-based fund reported 302,301 shares. Missouri-based Bankshares has invested 1.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 448,297 shares. 11,785 were reported by Sun Life Fincl. Tcw Gru Inc reported 1.29% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.61 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 19.70% above currents $46.2 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25.